Engage Antigonish Session on April 12 to Follow-Up on January Gathering

The Town of Antigonish is making plans for its second Engage Antigonish session. It will be held on Thursday, April 12 th at St. Ninian Place starting at 6:30.

Mayor Laurie Boucher says this meeting will follow-up on the issues that were discussed during the initial gathering at the end of January.

To ensure the town received input from local youth, Boucher says it had a similar Engage Antigonish session on Friday at the Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish.

Boucher says some interesting points were raised by the students.

Boucher says citizen input received at Engage Antigonish sessions will assist the town in developing a Strategic Plan.