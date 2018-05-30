Engineering Firm Hired for Melford Atlantic Gateway Terminal Project

A local terminal project has an engineering firm and is looking to clear land for the site this fall.

Melford Atlantic Gateway recently picked Colorado’s BergerABAM as the engineering firm for

the proposed Container Terminal and Logistics Park project in Guysborough county near Port Hawkesbury.

Richie Mann, vice president of marketing and government relations for Melford Atlantic Gateway, said BergerABAM has Canadian partners in Stantec Engineering and Strum Engineering, both of which previously did work for Melford Atlantic Gateway.

Mann said BergerABAM will work with SSA Marine and with Melford Atlantic Gateway to look at finalizing the design of the terminal, perform a gap analysis to determine if anything is missing or needs completion, adding they will be getting “ready to go to tender, to get a bid package ready.”

When asked what the company needs in order to make a final investment decision, Mann said it is a commitment of a carrier.

Melford Atlantic Gateway also announced an agreement with Port Hawkesbury Paper for the clearing of the land for the terminal the first phase of the logistics park. Mann said the clearing will likely begin in the fall, with Port Hawkesbury Paper taking the merchantable timber and the biomass.