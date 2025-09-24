Entering the Bye Week, X-Men Football Head Coach Gary Waterman says team will work on Smaller Details, Fundamentals and Ways They Can Improve

At the midpoint of the Atlantic University Sport football season, the STFX X-Men are in a good position.

The team sports a 3-1 record as they head into their bye-week, with four more games to go before the end of the season. They are currently tied with St. Mary’s and Bishops, who sport similar records.

Head Coach Gary Waterman, in his 17th season as the bench boss for the Blue and White, said the team will focus on the smaller details, fundamentals, and ways they can improve.

With it being halfway through the season, Waterman said a few players are a bit banged up, noting four games in a row will take its toll. He said there is a lot of football yet to be played though, adding they want to make sure to take care of the team and get them ready for the rest of the season.