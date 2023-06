Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm told council at the regular council meeting held last night, that discussions with the Strait of Canso Superport Corporation had secured the renaming of the entrance to the wharf in Mulgrave to Leonard MacDonald Way in honour of the former mayor who served the town for 24 years from 1987 -2008.

Unveiling of the sign indicating the name change will occur during the annual Scotia Days Festival held in July.