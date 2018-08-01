Environment and Climate Change Canada is looking into a local fish kill

A spokesperson for Environment and Climate Change Canada stated the Enforcement Branch received notification by the National Environmental Emergencies Centre of a fish kill at the Antigonish landing on July 28.

A release from the ECCC stated enforcement officers conducted an inspection on site and collected fish samples for analysis and, should they become aware of potential violations, officers will take appropriate action in accordance with the applicable Compliance and Enforcement Policy.

ECCC has not opened an investigation regarding the incident and as the matter is ongoing, they won’t comment further at the moment.