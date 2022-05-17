Environment and Climate Change Department Launches Public Awareness Campaign on Blue-Green Algae

The province is launching a public education program aimed at helping Nova Scotians become

more aware of blue-green algae as warmer weather arrives.

Blue-green algae naturally occurs in fresh water such as lakes, ponds, rivers and streams. They can flourish in water high in nutrients, especially during hot, dry conditions. The bacteria can be harmful to humans and fatal to animals.

The public education campaign will include a website with information about and reports of blue-green algae in the province, including photos of what to look for, an educational video, social media posts and signs at provincial beaches as well as posters and resource materials.

The website on blue-green algae can be found by following this link: https://novascotia.ca/blue-green-algae/