Environment Canada issues Special Weather Statement for Parts of Northeastern Nova Scotia

It will be a wet start to the weekend. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for much of the province including Pictou, Antigonish, and Inverness Counties, saying a low pressure system will slowly cross the province on Friday and pass to the northeast of Nova Scotia on Saturday. Rain ahead of the system will begin after midnight tonight in the southwest and spread to Cape Breton by Friday morning.

The rain will then taper to showers on Friday night or Saturday. The showers may persist through the weekend on Cape Breton. Total rainfall amounts may reach or exceed 50 millimetres. A rainfall warning has already been issued for Cumberland County and that may be extended to other areas as well.