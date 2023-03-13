Environment Canada issues Special Weather Statement on Upcoming Storm

Environment Canada is watching a winter storm that is expected to affect the province by mid- week.

The national weather forecast has issued a special weather statement for most of Nova Scotia, saying the disturbance should bring between 10 and 25 centimetres of snow, with the strongest wind gusts to 60 kilometres an hour, except near 80 kms along parts of the coast.

Snow expected to spread across Nova Scotia from West to east Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday in eastern parts of the province. Snow will likely change to rain in mainland Nova Scotia.

There is still some uncertainty with this storm, and Envrionment Canada says more information will be provided as the details become more clear.