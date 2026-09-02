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Environment Canada issues Special Weather Statement; Significant Rain expected over the Labour Day Weekend

Sep 2, 2026 | Local News

We could be in for a lot of rain over the Labour Day Weekend.
Environment Canada has now issued Special Weather Statements for the entire province saying a developing and slow-moving weather system arriving Friday is expected bring significant rainfall.  The national weather forecaster says tropical moisture will contribute to sustained, torrential downpours.  Rainfall rates of 10 to 20 millimetres per hour may occur over some locations and thunderstorms may develop in some areas, producing locally heavier rainfall.
There is some uncertainty where the highest rainfall amounts may occur, but there’s a potential for significant totals in some locations. Water pooling on roads may make travel more difficult.  The system will move out Monday morning

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Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition Underway

Sep 2, 2026

The 160th edition of the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition runs this week from September 2-6.     Events begin Wedesday with 4-H Day, with livestock shows, tug-of-war, and the official opening at 5:30. Thursday will feature horse classes throughout the day, with the...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.