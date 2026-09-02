Environment Canada issues Special Weather Statement; Significant Rain expected over the Labour Day Weekend

We could be in for a lot of rain over the Labour Day Weekend.

Environment Canada has now issued Special Weather Statements for the entire province saying a developing and slow-moving weather system arriving Friday is expected bring significant rainfall. The national weather forecaster says tropical moisture will contribute to sustained, torrential downpours. Rainfall rates of 10 to 20 millimetres per hour may occur over some locations and thunderstorms may develop in some areas, producing locally heavier rainfall.

There is some uncertainty where the highest rainfall amounts may occur, but there’s a potential for significant totals in some locations. Water pooling on roads may make travel more difficult. The system will move out Monday morning