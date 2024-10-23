Environment Canada Issues Special Weather Statement, warning of Possible Heavy Rains and Strong Winds Thursday night into Friday in Guysborough County and Cape Breton Island

We could be in for a rainy and windy Thursday night into Friday in Guysborough County and Cape Breton.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement, saying an intense low pressure system is expected to track southeast of Nova Scotia during that time and will tap into tropical moisture today and Thursday as it intesifies and tracks northeastward towards Atlantic Canada. Periods of heavy rain and strong winds are possible over eastern Nova Scotia Thursday night and Friday morning as the low passes by

At this time, the national weather forecaster says the heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected to stay offshore; but if it tracks slightly west, rainfall and wind warnings may be issued in some areas.

Meteorologists with Environment Canada are continuing to monitor the system.