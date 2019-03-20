Environment Canada looking at a Wet Start to the Weekend

Rain and strong winds are headed our way this weekend. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement indicating a low pressure system is expected to form off the United States eastern seaboard and track northeasterward toward the Maritimes on Friday. The system will likely bring mostly rain and strong winds to Nova Scotia starting Friday and ending during the day on Saturday.

There’s also the possibility of higher than normal water levels along the Atlantic coast Friday night and Saturday.

The national weather forecaster cautions there is still considerable uncertainty in the track and timing of this low, which affect the amount and type of precipitation expected