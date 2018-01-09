Environment Canada monitoring storms that could bring Heavy Rain and Freezing Rain this Week
We could be in for a messy end to the week. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement, indicating meteorologists are watching a system that could bring significant rainfall to much of the province on Friday. At this point, it’s still too earlier to predict how much rain the province will receive.
A second system is also on the federal weather forecaster’s radar, which is expected to give a prolonged period of freezing rain to much of Nova Scotia on Saturday