Environment Canada Monitoring Weather System expected this Weekend

Environment Canada officials say they are monitoring a potential winter storm that could bring 15 centimetres or more of snow to Nova Scotia.

The national weather forecaster says a developing system may affect the maritimes this weekend. They stress there is a high degree of uncertainty with this storm since it’s track is not known . There’s also the potential for strong winds with this system, and significant amounts of snow over much of Nova Scotia and possibly rain over southern and eastern regions.

The storm’s duration is expected to be from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning.