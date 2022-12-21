Environment Canada Monitors Approaching Storm that Could bring Rain and High Winds to the Area

Environment Canada is monitoring a system that could bring rain and high winds to the province.

The national weather forecaster has issued a Special Weather Statement, saying the intense low pressure trough will move into the Maritimes on Friday evening and affect the region into Saturday, Christmas Eve. Environment Canada says while it is too soon to provide specific details, the protential exists for strong winds accompanied by signicant amounts of rain which may impact travel.

Power outages are possible with this system. Storm surge and pounding surf are also probable along coastal areas.