Environment Canada Warns of Another Storm Later this Week

Environment Canada is warning that another storm has set its sights on the province.

The national weather forecaster has issued a Special Weather Statement, saying a developing storm will likely give significant snowfall to Nova Scotia on Wednesday. The snow will develop Wednesday morning and persist into the evening.

Environment Canada says while it is too soon to provide specific details, the potential exists for 15 to 30 centimetres of snow and strong winds giving reduced visibility in blowing snow.