Environment Canada Warns of Approaching Storm on Friday

Environment Canada is monitoring an approaching winter storm that will bring snow, rain, strong winds and storm surge. The storm is anticipated to arrive Friday evening and continue into Saturday.

The national weather forecaster has issued a Special Weather Statement for Nova Scotia, saying the highest snowfall amounts, ranging from 20 to 40 centimetres are expected over western and northern parts of the province.

Highest rainfall amounts ranging from 30 to 50 millimetres are forecast over eastern Nova Scotia. Wind gusts of 100 kilometres an hour are predictedover most the province starting Friday evening.

Also, higher than normal water levels, combined with significant waves may result in flooding near high tide, especially for the Atlantic coast, Cape Breton Island and Pictou and Antigonish counties. High tide is between 6 and 7 Friday evening and 6 and 7 Saturday morning.