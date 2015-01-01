Environment Canada Warns of Heavy Rain Expected on Saturday

Get ready for a lot of rain this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Nova Scotia indicating 40 to 70 millimetres of rain is expected for Saturday, with higher amounts possible in some areas. It will also be windy, with gusts up to 70 kilometres an hour, near 90 along parts of the coast.

The storm is expected to move off Sunday morning. The national weather forecaster says there is some uncertainty in the track of the low, but the strongest winds are expected over eastern Nova Scotia. Similar storms in the past have caused hazardous driving conditions, localized flooding and scattered utility outages.