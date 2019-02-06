Environment Canada Warns of Possible Period of Freezing Rain Thursday night Into Friday

It looks like local motorists could be faced with some freezing rain early Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement, indicating an extended period of freezing rain is possible Thursday night into Friday. Precipitation ahead of a warm front will likely begin as freezing rain Thursday night over western Nova Scotia. Freezing rain will track eastward to reach Cape Breton by Friday morning.

The national weather forecaster says several hours of freezing rain are possible for many regions before the passage of the warm front will usher a changeover to rain. The changeover is expected to occur through Friday morning over mainland Nova Scotia and near noon over Cape Breton. Areas along the Atlantic coast may only see a brief period of freezing rain.