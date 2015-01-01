Environment Canada warns of the Potential of Significant Freezing Rain Locally

Environment Canada is warning of the potential of significant freezing rain in the local area. The national weather forecaster, in a Special Weather Statement, says it could last more than four hours beginning Thursday night and changing to rain Friday morning in Pictou and Antigonish Counties, and starting Friday afternoon and changing to rain or snow Friday evening in northern Inverness and Victoria Counties.

The track of this system causing the freezing rain is uncertain, but a prolonged periods of freezing rain is certainly a possibility. The risk of freezing rain is higher over higher terrain