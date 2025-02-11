Environment Canada Watching a Storm that could bring Snow, Ice Pellets and Freezing Rain to much of the province on Thursday

We could be in for a messy day Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for much of the province including Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough, southern Inverness and Richmond counties. The national weather forecaster says a system will move in Thursday that will begin with snow and transition to ice pellets and periods of freezing rain in the afternoon.

Environment Canada says there remains at this time uncertainty over icing amounts; adding warnings maybe required as the event draws nearer.