Environment Canada Watching a System expected Thursday night into Friday with High Winds, Significant Rain and a Flash Freeze

Environment Canada is watching a system approaching the region that is expected to bring significant rain, wind and a flash freeze, Thursday night into Friday evening.

The national weather forecaster has issued a special weather statement, saying showers and strong southwesterly winds will transition to periods of heavy rain early Friday morning ahead of a cold front. Localized flooding is likely with heavy rain falling on top the snow we received earlier in the week. Environment Canada advises residents to clear storm drains in advance of this system to mitigate the risk of flooding.

In addition to the heavy rain, strong southwesterly winds will intensify Thursday night into midday Friday, leading to power outages. On Friday afternoon, temperatures will rapidly fall below zero with the passage of the cold front. A brief period of freezing rain may occur before it transitions to flurries. Any standing water on roads or walkways will quickly freeze, leading to hazardous travel conditions. Conditions will improve Friday evening.