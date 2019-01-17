Environment Canada Watching an Approaching Winter Storm this Weekend

Get ready for a major winter storm coming to our area this weekend. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement, saying the impact to the three Maritime provinces from this storm will be felt Sunday. A low pressure system will approach the region from the southwest on Sunday and track across the Maritimes as a large winter storm.

At this point, the national weather forecaster says it’s difficult to give details this far out. However all indications show a major snowfall event for areas north of the low’s track, a major rainfall event south of the track, and significant amounts of snow, rain and potential for an extended freezing rain event near the track. Strong winds will accompany this system. Snowfall amounts north of the low’s track could exceed 30 centimetres, while 50 millimetres or more of rain are possible south of the track. Potential tracks of the system range from central New Brunswick to the Atlantic Coast of Nova Scotia.