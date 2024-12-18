Environment Canada Watching Disturbance Expected to Bring Snow to Much of the Province This Weekend

Get ready for some snow.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for much of mainland Nova Scotia, including Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough Counties saying significant snowfall is likely Friday night into Saturday.

The national weather forecaster says an area of low pressure is expected to travel up the eastern seabord late this week and track south of Nova Scotia on Saturday, bringing snow to the province. Environment Canada says it is too early to give specific precipitation amounts as small changes in the track of this storm could dramatically alter precipitation amounts, but significant snowfall is possible for some or all of Nova Scotia which could make travel difficult.

The long range forecast for Cape Breton indicates either snow or rain for Saturday