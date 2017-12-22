Environment Canada watching possible Christmas Day Storm

It looks like a Christmas Day storm is in the offing. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement, indicating that a low pressure system is expected to develop off Cape Hatteras on Sunday and intensify as it moves northeastward, impacting Nova Scotia on Christmas Day, starting in the morning over southwestern parts of the province, reaching Cape Breton by afternoon.

Winds are also expected to pick up giving reduced visibilities in blowing snow. As far as snow accumulations and the areas mostly likely to be affected, the national weather forecaster indicates it’s too early to say. However it could reach 15 centimetres of snow or more. This low could also produce large waves and storm surge, which may give higher than normal water levels and pounding surf for north facing shorelines of Cape Breton extending west to Pictou County Monday night.