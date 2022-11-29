Environment Canada Watching System that Will Bring Strong Winds and Heavy Rain

Environment Canada is warning of an approaching disturbance that will bring strong winds and heavy rain to the province, beginning Wednesday night.

The national weather forecaster has issued a special weather statement saying maximum wind gusts could reach 80 to 100 kilometres an hour, with stronger coastal gusts possible. Total rainfall amounts are expected in the 40 to 60 millimetre range, with higher amounts possible in some areas.

Very strong southerly winds will develop late Wednesday in advance of the system. The storm will bring intense rain in a fairly short period of time, with pooling on roads possible. The winds may toss objects like decorations. Tree branches could also break and some power outages may occur.