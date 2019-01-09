Environment Department says Adopting a Cap-and-Trade Made the Most Sense

In 2016, the federal government told the provinces a carbon tax was on the horizon and offered three options; use the carbon tax; a cap and trade system; or a mixture of both systems. Jason Hollett, executive director of the climate change team with Nova Scotia Environment, said Nova Scotia decided on a cap and trade system as it made the most sense.

Hollett said the cap and trade establishes a market, installs a cap on greenhouse gas emissions, and then sets up an environment for businesses to reduce their green house gas emissions and potentially sell those reductions on the market. The carbon tax is a cost passed onto consumers, Hollett said, adding cap and trade provides certainty on what kind of reductions can be achieved.

The cap and trade system ensures the most cost effective reductions happen first, with Hollett adding the government prioritized the mitigating of the costs to consumers.

Hollett said Nova Scotia is a leader in reducing green house gas emissions, bringing on renewable electricity, and energy efficiency programming. He said the province is committed to continuing to be a leader in those areas. The federal rules came into place on January 1