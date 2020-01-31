Environment Minister Gordon Wilson says Department priority is to Ensure There are No issues in the Shut Down

The province’s environment department issued an order Wednesday regarding the ongoing use of Northern Pulp’s Boat Harbour Wastewater Treatment plant until the end of April.

Brian Baarda, CEO of paper Excellence, parent company of Northern Pulp, said the short-term extension to use the Boat Harbour facility will allow for a safe and environmental sound hibernation of the facility. The company transferred almost all chemicals from the site and the hibernation plan is on track to wrap up by the end of April, added Baarda.

Nova Scotia Environment Minister Gordon Wilson said the department is responsible to make sure there are no environmental issues coming out of the shut down. The order states no manufacturing process water will be released from the plant; only warm boiler water, water generated from hibernation activities, and site run-off from the general mill yard and landfill.

Wilson said his priority is to ensure the environment is protected.

The order also specifies requirements for the on-going testing of mill emissions, the preparation of a wastewater disposal plan for handling site liquids after April 2020, and preparation of a site decommissioning. The company offered layoff notice to most employees, with some remaining over the next six months as activity continues but winds down into the fall of 2020.