Environment Minister Margaret Miller orders Focus Report on Northern Pulp’s Environmental Assessment Application

Provincial Environment Minister Margaret Miller says she needs more information before she can decide on Northern Pulp’s environmental assessment application for its proposed effluent treatment facility. Northern Pulp’s proposal includes a new 15.5 kilometre-long pipeline that will carry millions of litres of treated wastewater to the Northumberland Strait.

Miller says in order to better understand the potential for adverse or significant environment effects a focus report is needed.

Miller says the department will give Northern Pulp the terms of reference for the focus report by April 24th. The company will have one year to submit the report.

Miller says the January, 2020 deadline to close the current treatment facility in Boat Harbour remains in effect.