Environment Minister seeks more information on Environmental Assessment of Pictou County Quarry Expansion

Provincial Enviroment Minister, Margaret Miller, says she needs more information before she can sign off on a proposed expansion of a quarry in Pictou County.

Last month, S. W. Weeks Construction registered the expansion of its MacLellans Mountain Quarry for an Environmental Assessment

The company says the project encompasses an expansion area of 32.8 hectares on two tracts of land it owns. The current quarry utilizes 25 hectares. Weeks Construction says the expansion will allow the company to continue to have quarry reserves available to serve the local market. Future aggregate production at the quarry is expected to remain at the current annual rate of 250-thousand tonnes.

Miller says she’d like a hydrological assessment as well as a survey to determine the abundance of fish species on the property.