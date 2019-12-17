Environment Minister withholds approval of Northern Pulp’s proposal to pump treated Effluent into the Northumberland Strait

Provincial Enviroment Minister Gordon Wilson is withholding approval of a proposal by Northern Pulp to pump 85 million litres of treated effluent daily into the Northumberland Strait.
Wilson says more science-based information is needed to properly assess the potential risks to air, water, fish and human health. Wilson was responding to a focus report filed by Northern Pulp to for a proposed effluent treatment plant and 15-kilometre pipeline
The company has a deadline of January 31st, 2020, set in provincial legislation to stop sending its effluent to a facility in Boat Harbour near the Pictou Landing First Nation.
CEO Brian Baarda of the mill’s parent company, Paper Excellence Canada says it’s disappointed by the province’s response to their focus report and the requirement for an Environmental Assessment. Baarda says the company is reviewing the decision and their future options for the mill. He adds an Environmental Assessment and the continued operations of Northern Pulp require a legislative extension. He’s asking the province provide a decision on the extension as soon as possible.