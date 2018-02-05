Eric Gillis Training for the Boston Marathon

One of Canada’s best marathon runners, and a coach at St.FX will be running in the 2018 edition of the Boston Marathon. Eric Gillis will compete as part of the pro- field for the first time in his long and successful running career.

Gillis says his previous two attempts at running the Boston Marathon have resulted in injuries during training, so he’s looking forward to seeing and running the historic marathon:

Gillis says that he remembers watching the Boston Marathon as a child, and that sparked his interest in long distance running. Gillis says he has already started training for the event which takes place in mid April.