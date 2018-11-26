ESREN CEO John Beaton says Participating in Trade Mission to China Worthwhile

The Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network was part of the Atlantic Growth Strategy mission to China earlier this month. The mission went from November 8 to November 13.

ESREN and the District of St. Mary’s signed a development memorandum of understanding with the Zhongshou Taiyang Health Enhancement and Technology Group.

ESREN CEO John Beaton said the REN also took part in meetings regarding potential opportunities for investment in the area. He said those items are early in the process but it opens up a relationship with China for investment in the region.

Beaton called it a worthwhile mission, noting while the original project scope was at one level but after a series of meetings, it increased from one project to three.

He said there is an interest from China for partnerships in Canada as well as investment opportunities, adding ESREN looks forward to continuing relationships with the government and private sector investors.