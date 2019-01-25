ESREN Pleased Antigonish County Will Remain with the Organization

welcoming news the Antigonish County Municipality is remaining with the REN. Beckett says the county is a major funding partner. The county has committed to remaining with ESREN for another year, and will review progress in December. The chair of the board of the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network Andrew Beckett iswelcoming news the Antigonish County Municipality is remaining with the REN. Beckett says the county is a major funding partner. The county has committed to remaining with ESREN for another year, and will review progress in December.

Beckett says the county has outlined concerns and the ESREN is open to addressing them. Beckett says the REN is new, created three years ago.

Beckett says ESREN wants to be more visible. He says a REN staff member attends municipal council meetings and its CAO is scheduling regular meetings with the councils. Beckett says it also has to keep its doors and ears open on the needs of the business community and ensuring that voice is heard by municipal leaders