Estate of Havre Boucher’s Margaret Mary Cook donates $2 million for Bursaries and Awards at NSCC Strait Area Campus

A big boost to student bursaries and awards at the Nova Scotia Community College’s Strait Area

Campus in Port Hawkesbury.

The estate of Havre Boucher native Margaret Mary Cook has donated two million dollars to fund student awards at the campus. The NSCC Foundation and Cook’s husband Dr. David Cook hosted a dedication ceremony at the school this week to rename the Strait Area Campus Learning Commons in Margaret’s honour, reflecting her commitment to support students’ access to post-secondary education.

The Margaret Cook (nee Boucher) and Dr. David Cook Bursary will fund a minimum of 35 $2,000 awards annually at the Strait Area Campus. The awards will be available to full-time students in any year of study in any program.