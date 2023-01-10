Eureka Mills Bridge in Pictou County Officially Opens

Residents and visitors travelling through Eureka, Pictou County, no longer have to take a 15-

kilometre detour thanks to the completion of the Eureka Mills Bridge, which officially opened Monday.

Premier Tim Houston said new sidewalk along the bridge encourages active transportation, allowing runners, walkers and cyclists to safely cross the West Branch East River.

The original Eureka Mills Bridge, built in 1887, was a 37-metre, single-lane truss bridge. The bridge was closed because it had reached the end of its serviceable life. The new bridge, which opened to traffic in December, is a 38-metre, two-lane concrete structure with a sidewalk. It cost about $3.5 million.

About 400 vehicles cross the bridge daily.