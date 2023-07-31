Events Planned in Guysborough to Mark Emancipation Day

A full week of events surrounding Emancipation Day is set for Guysborough beginning today. All

events are organized by the Upper Big Tracadie Seniors Action Centre.

From 6-8pm this evening, there is a Fashion Show at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex gymnasium in Guysborough and people are encouraged to come out and show off their African.

Tomorrow will feature the main event of the 3rd Annual Emancipation Proclamation and Opening Ceremony, which will start at 11 a.m. at the Guysborough Waterfront. The ceremony will feature African drumming, special remarks, performances, and more. The ceremony will be immediately followed by a barbeque social at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex and hour of free swimming at the Guysborough Pool.

Wednesday, August 2, there is a Seniors Tea from 2-4pm at the Upper Big Tracadie Community Centre. On August 3, there will be Pin Making at Kids First in Guysborough from 1-2pm. An emancipation church service is set for August 4 at Sunnyville United Baptist Church.

Saturday, August 5, will feature an Emancipation Bingo at the Lincolnville Community Centre from 1-3pm. A gospel concert is for Monday, August 7 from 1-3pm at the Tracadie Community Hall.

Nathan Sparks, a community volunteer for the event, spoke about the importance to Emancipation Day.

More information can be found at the UBTSAC Facebook Page.