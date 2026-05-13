Ever Wind NS Holdings and Membertou Development Corporation Registered Proposed Ocean Lake Wind Project for Envionmental Assessment

Ever Wind NS Holdings and Membertou Development Corporation have registered the proposed Ocean Lake Wind Project in the District of Guysborough for environmental assessment.

In documents filed with the province, two companies are proposing to build a project with up to 158 turbines capable of producing up to 1.26 gigawatts of renewable energy. Each turbine will be about 221.7 metres to the tip of the blade and produce 8 megawatts of electricity.

The wind farm will be located near the communities of New Harbour, Goldboro, Lundy, and Roachvale. Construction would begin in 2029 and is expected to operate for 35 years.

Written comments will be accepted by the Environmental Assessment Branch until June 22nd.