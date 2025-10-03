Everwind and Membertou Development Corporation register Wind Farm Project in Guysborough County for Environmental Assessment

Everwind Nova Scotia Holdings Limited and Membertou Development Corporation have registered the Sepapuktuk Wind Project in Guysborough County for Environmental Assessment. Sepapuktuk is the Mi’kmaq word for Guysborough.

The Everwind and Membertou Development Corporation are proposing to construct and operate a 432 megawatt wind power project with 54 wind turbines. The wind farm would produce renewable electricity to produce green hydrogen and ammonia for local use and export. Each turbine would be about 221.7 metres to the tip of the blade. Each unit would produce 8 megawatts of electricity.

The wind farm will be located near the communities of Pirate Harbour, Middle Melford, Sand Point, Hadleyville and Manchester in the District of Guysborough. Construction is expected to begin next year, and will be operational for 35 years.

Public comments on the proposal will be accepted until November 12th. Environment Minister Tim Halman will announce his decision on the proposal by November 22nd.