EverWind announces Plans for a $10 Billion Private Investment in a Data Centre Campus in Point Tupper

EverWind issued a release today announcing plans for more than $10 billion in private investment in a data centre campus at its existing Point Tupper industrial site and new wind power generation in Nova Scotia.

The release states the planned investment includes more than $8 billion to develop, construct, own, and finance the campus, alongside $2 billion to advance EverWind’s Nova Scotia onshore wind portfolio. The release states the company expects the project to support approximately 2,000 construction positions across the staged build-out and 215 permanent operating positions across the data centre campus and wind portfolio. At full operation, the campus is expected to generate approximately $137 million in provincial GDP annually. Provincial corporate income tax is projected at approximately $1.5 billion over the initial 20-year term.