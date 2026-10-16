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EverWind announces Plans for a $10 Billion Private Investment in a Data Centre Campus in Point Tupper

Oct 16, 2026 | Local News

EverWind issued a release today announcing plans for more than $10 billion in private investment in a data centre campus at its existing Point Tupper industrial site and new wind power generation in Nova Scotia.

The release states the planned investment includes more than $8 billion to develop, construct, own, and finance the campus, alongside $2 billion to advance EverWind’s Nova Scotia onshore wind portfolio. The release states the company expects the project to support approximately 2,000 construction positions across the staged build-out and 215 permanent operating positions across the data centre campus and wind portfolio. At full operation, the campus is expected to generate approximately $137 million in provincial GDP annually. Provincial corporate income tax is projected at approximately $1.5 billion over the initial 20-year term.

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NSCC, St. FX to have Open House Events this weekend

Oct 16, 2026

Local post-secondary institutions are looking ahead to the next academic year.  NSCC campuses across the province as well St. FX University are holding open house events this weekend, for high school students investigating possible college destinations following...

Winning Max Plus Ticket Sold in Antigonish County

Oct 16, 2026

If you bought a ticket in the last Lotto Max draw, you should check it. The Atlantic Lottery Corporation, on its web site, confirms a winning ticket for its Max Plus Draw on October 13th was sold in Antigonish County. That ticket is worth $100,000.

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.