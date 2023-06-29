Everwind Backs Province’s Offshore Wind Roadmap

A company aiming to develop a green Hydrogen ammonia project in the Strait area is

supporting the province’s offshore wind roadmap.

Earlier this month, the provincial government announced its offshore Wind Roadmap. A draft of the document stated the province is exploring opportunities to capitalize on the natural resource, with a target to offer seabed licences for 5 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. Soon after, Everwind Fuels, announced its support of the roadmap.

Lynn Hammond, vice president of communications and corporate affairs for EverWind, described the road map as a planning process that will occur over two years, adding Everwind looks to be a part of that process.

Everwind received environmental approval for the first phase of EverWind Point Tupper Green Hydrogen Ammonia Project earlier this year. The purpose of the proposed development is to build and operate a Certified Green energy hydrogen and ammonia production facility on an industrial property situated along the Strait of Canso near Port Hawkesbury.