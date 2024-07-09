Everwind Fuels Eyes Wind Project in Guysborough County

Everwind Fuels is looking to establish a wind project in Guysborough County capable of generating over 2,000 megawatts of power.

The energy produced will help power Everwind’s proposed hydrogen and ammonia production hub in Point Tupper.

As part of its phase 2 for wind development in Nova Scotia, Everwind is looking to build four windfarms throughout Guysborough County. Everwind engagement manager Mark Stewart said the company was recently out in the community talking to residents about three of the farms.

The company held 11 community open houses over three weeks in May and June, offering a general description of the projects as well as potential community benefits. With any project of this scale or magnitude, said Stewart, there are concerns about the impacts on the local community and the environment.

Stewart said of the four areas in Guysborough they are looking at, the company presented the three that are most advanced to the community; one in the area around St. Francis harbour, one near the Larry’s River-Goldboro-New Harbour, and the third near Port Bickerton-Aspen. Stewart said they are actively developing three sites for phase one in other parts of the province.

It is very early on in the development stages for the Guysborough projects, noted Stewart, adding they will continue to engage with the community throughout the summer and with more open houses coming in the fall.

A website for Guysborough Wind states they are looking to build the first of the three wind farms between 2026 and 2027.