Everwind Fuels Registers a Proposed Overhead Transmission Line that will Span the Strait of Canso

EverWind Fuels, a company that is proposing to have Atlantic Canada’s first green ammonia production facility in Point Tupper has registered part of its project for environmental assessment.

EverWind is proposing to build a 354 kilovolt overhead transmission line that will span the Strait of Canso from Steep Creek, Guysborough County to the Point Tupper Hydrogen and Ammonia Production Facility. The transmission line will carry power generated from EverWind’s Phase 2 Wind Farms, proposed to be developed in the Districts of Guysborough and St. Mary’s to the facility.

The transmission line will span 1.5 kilometres and will require specialized suspension towers that are approximately 210 metres high.

Construction of the line is expected to begin next year with completion in 2027.

The province’s Environment and Climate Change Department will accept public comments until April 5th