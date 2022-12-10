Everwind Fuels Registers its Green Hydrogen/Ammonia Project in Point Tupper for Environmental Assessment

The province announced EverWind Fuels Company will register the EverWind Point Tupper Green Hydrogen/Ammonia Project – Phase 1 for environmental assessment, in accordance with the Environment Act . Public comments must be provided by January 18, to be considered in the assessment.

A release states the purpose of the proposed undertaking is to develop and operate a certified green energy hydrogen and ammonia production facility on an industrial property along the Strait of Canso near Port Hawkesbury. The project intends to begin construction in the Spring of 2023.

Copies of the environmental assessment registration information can be found at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, the Port Hawkesbury Library, the Department of Environment regional office in Port Hawkesbury and the environmental assessment website when available.