Excitement and Anticipation in the Local Community as National Special Olympic Games Draws Nears

event begins next Tuesday with the Opening Ceremonies; competitions begin on Wednesday, August First. More than 1,400 athletes, officials and mission staff will be attending the games. The countdown is on for the 2018 Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games. Theevent begins next Tuesday with the Opening Ceremonies; competitions begin on Wednesday, August First. More than 1,400 athletes, officials and mission staff will be attending the games.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says preparing for these games has been a great partnership between the Town, County and St. FX University. McCarron says it sets the stage for hosting future events.

McCarron says there is anticipation and excitement in the community as the games draw near. Athletes begin arriving on Sunday. The games wrap up on August 4th.