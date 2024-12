Graduating students at St. FX University are counting down the hours.

At a ceremony this afternoon, the students will receive their coveted class ring, better known as the X-Ring.

St. FX President Dr. Andy Hakin says the X-Ring symbolizes a lasting connection.

More than 1,000 graduating students will receive their X-Ring today. The ceremony is for graduating students only. There will be special seating for parents and guests at other locations on campus.