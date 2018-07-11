Excitement Building To Opening of 2018 Special Olympics National Summer Games

National Summer Games draws near. The Opening Ceremonies will be on July 31st and competition wraps up on August 4th. Boucher says you can sense the buzz downtown as businesses get ready for the influx of visitors and the involvement of the community in the games with more than one thousand volunteers. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says there’s a sense of excitement as the Special OlympicsNational Summer Games draws near. The Opening Ceremonies will be on July 31st and competition wraps up on August 4th. Boucher says you can sense the buzz downtown as businesses get ready for the influx of visitors and the involvement of the community in the games with more than one thousand volunteers.

Boucher says she’s also pleased a community component is built into the games, where the athletes will get to experience the local area.

Boucher also has a personal interest in these games , as her daughter Emily is the coach of Prince Edward Island’s Soccer Team. Boucher says Emily is excited to show her athletes where she grew up.