Excitement Builds for IWK 250 Weekend at Riverside International Speedway

It’s a big weekend on the local race track.

The festivities for the IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis kicked off last night at Riverside

International Speedway with the tailgate party featuring longtime East Coast entertainer Matt Minglewood. An autograph session is set for today with returning IWK 250 champ Kenny Wallace starting at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., the racing kicks off with the Legends heat races, sportsman heat races, the Henry’s AUTOPRO 100 for the NAPA Sportsman Series and the Schooner Contracting Legends Challenge 50 for the Maritime League of Legends.

Wallace will partake in another autograph session on Saturday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. as part of the IWK 250 pre-race meet and greet where fans are invited on track to see the cars and meet the stars of the IWK 250, with entertainment provided by the Kitchen Criminals. Wallace says he’s excited by the weekend

As for the IWK 250 itself, Wallace and Antigonish’s Donald Chisholm will be two of the 33 drivers set to take part.