Executive Director the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre, Anita Stewart says Sign on an Off-Campus House During St. FX Homecoming has prompted a broader discussion on several issues

The Executive Director the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre, Anita Stewart, says a sign displayed outside an off-campus house during St. FX University’s Homecoming has prompted a broader discussion about sexual violence, objectification, university culture and the importance of prevention.

Stewart, in a statement posted on the Centre’s Facebook Page, says this weekend’s incident provides an opportunity to have a broader discussion about rape culture and about the responsibility we collaboratively have as a society to create safer communities.

Stewart adds it is also a duty to educate young people about consent, respect, healthy relationships and bystander intervention. Stewart says we shouldn’t wait until someone is harmed to have that conversation; the time is now.

She says the sign like the one displayed in Antigonish shows blatant disrespect and is out of touch with the reality of what is occurring in our society with regards to violence against women and girls.