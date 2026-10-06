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Executive Director the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre, Anita Stewart says Sign on an Off-Campus House During St. FX Homecoming has prompted a broader discussion on several issues

Oct 6, 2026 | Local News

The Executive Director the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre, Anita Stewart, says a sign displayed outside an off-campus house during St. FX University’s Homecoming has prompted a broader discussion about sexual violence, objectification, university culture and the importance of prevention.
Stewart, in a statement posted on the Centre’s Facebook Page, says this weekend’s incident provides an opportunity to have a broader discussion about rape culture and about the responsibility we collaboratively have as a society to create safer communities.

St. FX University campus (St. FX University photo)

Stewart adds it is also a duty to educate young people about consent, respect, healthy relationships and bystander intervention.   Stewart says we shouldn’t wait until someone is harmed to have that conversation; the time is now.
She says the sign like the one displayed in Antigonish shows blatant disrespect and is out of touch with the reality of what is occurring in our society with regards to violence against women and girls.

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Caribou River Community Hall to Receive Free Internet

Oct 6, 2026

  Another community hall in Pictou County is getting free internet.   County council approved Caribou River Community Hall to get signed up to the MOPC Internet Network at no cost through the Community Hall Internet program.

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.