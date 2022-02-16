New Addiction Recovery Support Centre Opens at the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow

Expanded addiction recovery supports are now available for people in Pictou County.

A release from the province’s department of addictions and mental health states a new

recovery support centre opened Monday, in Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow. The centre expands on the withdrawal management services that had been based in the Town of Pictou, with space to offer both inpatient and day programs.

The centre provides on-site withdrawal support and links people to other levels of care based on their individual needs, such as opioid-use disorder treatment and community mental health and addictions programs.

On-site supports at the new centre include education, recovery and harm reduction, and individual and group recovery. Inpatient withdrawal management will be added in the coming months.

The centre is staffed by an interdisciplinary team, including nurse practitioners, physicians, nurses, social workers, peer support workers and administrative staff.