Export Development Canada reaches Financing Agreement with EverWind Fuels

EverWind Fuels, a company that’s proposing to convert a fuel storage facility in Point Tupper into a green hydrogen production plant is getting some help from the federal government.

Export Development Canada has reached a $125 million agreement to provide financing to EverWind to establish a green energy hub.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says as much of the world are seeking ways to transition away from fossil fuels, this is an exciting development

Fraser says this project is great news for our area and will have a lasting impact as we transition to a clean economy and reap the benefits in rural Nova Scotia